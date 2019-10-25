Cut! Busy Hamilton turns down ‘Top Gun’ movie cameo

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton waves to the crowd at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi on September 26, 2019 ahead of the Russian Formula One Grand Prix. — AFP pic

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 — Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has had to put his ambitions to be a Hollywood movie star on hold because he is too busy winning Formula One world titles.

The five-time world champion, who could claim his sixth title at this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, said he had to turn down a possible role in the soon-to-be-released Top Gun: Maverick due to lack of time.

The 34-year-old Briton told ESPN’S Laurence Edmondson he was a “massive fan of Top Gun” before adding that he “didn’t have any time to do any filming”.

His role in the film was expected to be bigger than in his previous movie appearances in Zoolander 2 and Cars. — AFP