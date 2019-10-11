Watch this new behind-the-scenes clip for Roland Emmerich’s ‘Midway’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Midway’ that stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas and Dennis Quaid among others.

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — Lionsgate has released a new clip that takes us behind-the-scenes of director Roland Emmerich’s upcoming war film Midway.

The film is based on the real-life events during the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy that took place after the Pearl Harbour air raid.

Midway features a stellar cast that includes Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Etsushi Toyokawa, Tadanobu Asano, Luke Kleintank, Jun Kunimura, Darren Criss, Keean Johnson and Alexander Ludwig.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Midway centres on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theatre during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.”

Midway is set for US release on November 8.