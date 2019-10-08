British producer extraordinaire Mark Ronson to get new documentary (VIDEO)

English musician and producer Mark Ronson at the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant April 29, 2019 in New York. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 8 — The documentary film, entitled How to Be: Mark Ronson, will premiere for free on YouTube on October 12.

The project will feature never-before-seen footage retracing the decades-long career of the 44-year-old musician, including exclusive interviews with past collaborators such as Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Miley Cyrus.

Other friends and artists featured in the documentary are Boy George, King Princess, Lykke Li, Sean Lennon, Q-Tip, Rashida Jones, Zane Lowe and Simon Bon.

The film, directed by award-winning filmmaker Carl Hindmarch, will delve into Ronson’s creative process, including his work as producer on Amy Winehouse’s breakthrough 2006 album Back to Black.

How to Be: Mark Ronson will also chronicle the eight-month process to create Bruno Mars’s 2014 single Uptown Funk, which remains Ronson’s most successful hit to date.

A Star is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will also share details about their collaboration with the British producer for the film’s soundtrack.

Earlier this year, the film’s hit single, Shadow notably won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

The documentary How to Be: Mark Ronson, which runs one hour and 49 minutes, will be available for free worldwide on YouTube on October 12.

As Variety points out, the film is part of the video platform’s new programming strategy to release YouTube Originals to all users for free with ads.

YouTube Premium subscribers will enjoy an ad-free version of the documentary, as well as bonus content and director’s cuts.

Watch the trailer for How To Be: Mark Ronson below. — AFP-Relaxnews