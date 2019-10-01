BBC shares trailer for ‘The War of the Worlds’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from BBC’s ‘The War of the Worlds’ trailer that stars Rafe Spall.

LONDON, Oct 1 — Due to arrive in the next two months, BBC series The War of the Worlds returns to the time and place of H. G. Wells’ influential alien invasion story.

Led by Rafe Spall (Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), and Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting), the BBC’s late 2019 adaptation of The War of The Worlds whisks viewers back to the early 1900s as a UFO crash-lands in Edwardian England.

The three-parter is the latest in a long line of The War of the Worlds adaptations, all based on the 1897 H. G. Wells science fiction story, and one of two TV series landing in 2019.

Placing the BBC version in England is in keeping with H. G. Wells’ original, albeit a somewhat unusual move for an adaptation of the alien invasion drama.

The BBC hasn’t yet announced a specific release date for the miniseries, save for earmarking a fall 2019 debut — so, sometime during October or November.

International distribution is being handled by fellow UK-based network ITV Studios Global.

As well as the BBC series there’s a separate eight-episode 20th Century Fox and StudioCanal co-production that’s set in the modern day and is to begin a worldwide rollout beginning October 30.

Famously, H. G. Wells’ original was turned into an October 1938 radio show directed and narrated by a relatively unknown Orson Welles and, it is said, mistaken for a broadcast of real live news updates rather than a cleverly presented fiction. — AFP-Relaxnews