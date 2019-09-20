Bob Odenkirk to star in thriller ‘Nobody’

Bob Odenkirk has been nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place in Los Angeles September 22. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — The American actor, known for his roles in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, will be playing the role of a suburban “nobody” who suddenly becomes violent after being the victim of a burglary. Aptly entitled Nobody, the thriller will be scripted by John Wick screenwriter Derek Kolstad and will get its North American theatrical release on August 14, 2020.

In Nobody, Bob Odenkirk will play the role of Hutch Mansell, a nondescript father, husband, and neighbour who suddenly unleashes his dormant rage and violent instincts when two burglars break into his house one night, going down a dangerous path that could uncover his deepest secrets.

This will be the first solo feature by director llya Naishuller, who co-helmed 2016’s Hardcore Henry, while the John Wick saga’s screenwriter Derek Kolstad will write the script. The film is slated for a US theatrical release on August 14, 2020.

In addition to leading its cast, Bob Odenkirk will produce the project through his Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment company alongside 87North’s and Eighty Two Films.

In the meantime, the American actor will be seen alongside Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan and Meryl Streep in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Little Women, coming to theatres December 25. He will also be reprising his role as unscrupulous attorney Jimmy McGill in Better Call Saul’s fifth season, coming to AMC in early 2020. The role has garnered him four Emmy Awards nominations since its 2015 debut. — AFP-Relaxnews