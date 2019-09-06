Has Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse and Chinese pop diva Faye Wong finally tied the knot?

Is Faye Wong getting hitched? — Picture via Instagram/faye_fa_ye

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The internet is abuzz over the apparent marriage of celebrity couple Faye Wong and Nicholas Tse after Wong was spotted with a “wedding ring.”

Chinese singer-songwriter Wong was reported by Oriental Daily as spotted arriving at Beijing Airport on Thursday with an eye-catching ring that ended up trending on social media platform Weibo.

The photo had led to many to speculate Tse had finally “put a ring on it.”

Some fans were, however, less convinced, remarking that the ring was probably merely one of Wong's many fashion accessories.

“She just simply put on. There is no special meaning to it,” remarked a fan.

The couple have kept a low profile after coming together in 2014.

If Nicolas Tse likes it then he should have put a ring on it. But did he? — Picture via Instagram/nicholastsefanclub

Their on and off relationship has been hushed about their status that rumours began circulating that they were on the verge of splitting, as both recently celebrated their respective birthdays separately.

The couple first came together in June 2000 but broke up two years later after speculation surfaced that Tse was seeing Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung whom he married in 2006 but divorced in 2012.

A heartbroken Wong married Li in 2005 but the marriage ended in divorce in 2013 before she and Tse hooked up once again.