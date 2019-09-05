South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun to be sued by fellow actress for insinuating affair with husband

South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun is facing a lawsuit from fellow actress Oh Yeon Seo. — Instagram/ goohyesun_84

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — There seems to be no end to the woes of Korean actress Goo Hye-sun.

After her much-publicised spat and impending divorce from husband Ahn Jae-hyun, she now faces a suit from fellow actress Oh Yeon-seo whom she accused of having an affair with Ahn.

Quoting Oh's label Celltrion Entertainment, Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported Oh had denied Goo's allegation.

“The claims that Goo Hye-sSun recently made via her Instagram including 'An affair with the actress of the drama that Ahn Jae-hyun is currently filming' as well as other content are all entirely false,” said the Celltrion in a statement.

The label added that it recognises the content as a severe form of defamation of character as well as the illegal spread of malicious, false rumors with ill-intention.

“We plan to take strong legal action. We also plan to take additional legal action against anyone else who spreads such false rumors.”

In a related development, the tides are turning for Ahn as public opinions are now swaying in his favour after Goo’s continuous revelations about her husband.

“And at the end, she said he didn't say the nipple remark? I have no words,” wrote one fan, referring to Goo’s earlier statement that Ahn had wanted a divorce as she had “a nipple that was not sexy.”

Another fan wrote that they felt bad for Ahn saying, “He must have felt so bad while on set. Please have strength.”

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.