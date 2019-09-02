‘Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ continues to top the worldwide box office

'Hobbs & Shaw' has proven to be box office gold, bad reviews not withstanding. — Movie poster image courtesy of Universal Pictures International France via AFP

LOS ANGLES, Sept 2 — The worldwide box office has remained unchanged over the weekend. With Hobbs & Shaw, the Fast and Furious saga continues its four-week winning streak, adding up to 45 million dollars to its gross, according to Comscore. In spite of its impressive cast, the Lion King reboot trails just behind, while Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood comes in third for a second consecutive week.

The Fast and Furious spin-off continues its tear on the worldwide box office: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, has pulled in an additional US$45.3 million (RM191 million), bringing its total gross to over US$700 million, garnering the blockbuster the distinction of being the year's first film to top the box office for four week-ends — with Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame having only managed to head the listing for three weeks.

The rest of the podium also remains the same as last week, with The Lion King coming in second. The live-action remake of the Disney classic grossed an extra US$27.3 million, bringing its total to over US$1.5 billion worldwide.

The latest Tarantino, for its part, continues to occupy third place, with Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie continuing to attract audiences. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood made an extra US$25.6 million for its sixth weekend in theaters (it was released on July 26 in the US). Quentin Tarantino's ninth opus has thus grossed a total of US$280 million around the globe.

Here are the top 10 movies on the worldwide box office (in millions of USD):

1. Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw - 45.4

2. The Lion King - 27.3

3. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - 25.6

4. Angel Has Fallen - 24.3

5. Ne Zha - 17.4

6. Good Boys - 11.9

7. The Angry Birds Movie 2 - 9.6

8. Dora and the Lost City of Gold - 8.5

9. Scary Stories - 7.4

10. Toy Story 4 - 7.2