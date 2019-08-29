Ed Sheeran is taking an 18-month break from performing

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Berlinale film festival on February 23, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Aug 29 — Ed Sheeran fans might not be happy to hear that the singer intends to take a break from touring for a bit.

According to reports, Sheeran, who has been on tour for the last two years, told those present at his final show at Ipswich, England recently on his plans to take some time off saying: “As you may or may not know, I’ve been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing. There is something very bittersweet about it. I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich. This is my last gig for probably 18 months.”

He went on to add: “I was told before I came on that now at the end of this tour I’ve played to nine million people around the world. It is the biggest tour ever.

“It’s been an emotional day for a lot of people backstage. It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you’re breaking up with a girlfriend that you’ve been with for years. It sounds odd but it has been a long tour.”

Sheeran also took to Instagram to share a post looking back on the Divide tour saying: “9 million people, 893 days, 46 countries, 175 cities, 260 shows, 268 touring crew, 193265 miles travelled, 2 broken arms, 3 marriages, 4 babies. What a wild ride this Divide tour has been. The whole process of writing the album starting in 2015, then recording it in 2016, promoting it, setting out on the road to play it for all of you guys. It’s so weird to put it to bed and move on.”

After reading all that tour statistics, it sure looks like Sheeran could do with a break — and we’re hoping the time out will result in more chart topping hits!