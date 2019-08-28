Hong Kong singer Joey Yung denies she is a homewrecker

Hong Kong singer Joey Yung, romantically linked to a married man has quickly rumours. — Picture via Instagram/ yungchoyee

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Hong Kong singer Joey Yung has denied she is in a relationship with a married man.

Yung as described her relationship with the man, Gavin So, to be like a brother, reported China Press.

“We are just a bunch of friends who have fun together. There are definitely no room for us to develop romantically,” she said, apologising to So for dragging him into the controversy.

Yung noted that her fans were concerned with her relationship status, promising to tell all if she ever she gets attached.

“As announced in my recent concert, I am still single. I welcome whoever that wants to introduce good candidates for me,” she quipped.

Yung and So was previously said to have gone for holiday in Tokyo, Japan, recently and was even spotted at all of Yung’s concerts recently though he has denied the rumours as well.