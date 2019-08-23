Teaser unveiled for post-9/11 investigative thriller ‘The Report'

Adam Driver (left) and Jon Hamm star in 'The Report.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — Amazon Studios has unleashed a trailer for the Adam Driver-helmed film The Report, which centers on the investigation of the CIA's post-9/11 interrogation procedures.

Based on actual events, the film stars Driver as Daniel J. Jones, a staffer of Senator Dianne Feinstein (Annette Bening) who investigates the CIA's use of torture under its Detention and Interrogation Programme, which was created after 9/11.

Written and directed by Scott Z. Burns, the film also stars Jon Hamm, Sarah Goldberg, Michael C. Hall, Douglas Hodge, Fajer Kaisi, Ted Levine, Jennifer Morrison, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Powell, Matthew Rhys, T. Ryder Smith, Corey Stoll, and Maura Tierney.

The Report premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and is slated to debut in select theatres on November 15 and will be available to stream on Prime Video on November 29 (via Deadline).

Watch the trailer for The Report here.https://youtu.be/x79Gf4cJDDE — AFP-Relaxnews