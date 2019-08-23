‘Rocketman’ star Taron Egerton to narrate audiobook of Elton John’s memoir

Elton John poses with Taron Egerton at the screening for ‘Rocketman’ at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France May 16, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 23 — The actor, who portrayed Elton John in the recent biopic Rocketman, will narrate the audiobook edition of the singer’s forthcoming memoir, ME.

Elton John himself will also make an appearance on the 13-hour audiobook, which is due on October 15.

“Elton John is a fascinating man, at times incredibly intimidating and yet very vulnerable; I have never met anyone like him. I was passionate about my role as Elton in the movie Rocketman and this feels like the perfect closing chapter to the whole experience. I am honoured to have been asked to narrate Elton’s autobiography and I’m excited to get started,” Egerton said in a statement ahead of the release.

The highly anticipated ME marks the “first and only autobiography” from John, offering an uncensored look into his life and decades-long career.

Publisher Henry Holt & Co revealed that the book will notably chronicle the singer’s journey to sobriety, as well as his relationship with long-time partner and husband David Furnish.

“I’m not prone to being a nostalgic person. I’m often accused of only looking forward to my next gig or creative project. It’s come as quite a surprise how cathartic I am finding the process of writing my memoirs,” John said in a statement announcing the autobiography back in 2016.

Egerton and John formed a close bond during the making of Rocketman, which was theatrically released in the UK and the US last May.

“Having him there as a resource was incredible. Because it meant the whole experience for me became intensely personal. The most important thing you do as an actor when people say ‘how do you prepare?’ — it’s that regardless of who you’re playing, you fall in love with them because you have to become them. So when I developed this friendship with Elton, that was a very intense feeling,” Egerton told ABC during the promotion of the film.

The actor even appeared on the duet (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which was written specifically for the biopic by Elton John’s long-time lyricist Bernie Taupin.

The print and audiobook version of ME are both due on October 15, with pre-orders already available. For more information about the memoir, check Elton John’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews