S. Korean actor couple Ahn Jae-hyun and Goo Hye-sun take to Instagram over divorce

Ahn Jae-hyun took on social media to offer his side of the story. ― Picture via Instagram/ aagbanjh

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 ― After days of keeping mum over the reported split with his wife, South Korean actor Ahn Jae-hyun has taken to his social media to explain his side of the story.

In a posting on his Instagram that was uploaded yesterday, Ahn apologised for his shortcomings and professed he loved Goo Hye-sun.

“I wished the whole matter would end quietly as both of us are public personalities,” he posted.

Ahn said he tried to maintain his silence over the matter but the recent developments had forced him to open up.

The actor said the couple had tried to make the marriage work.

“In the end, we can't continue and I decided to leave the house,” he wrote, adding that they decided to divorce on July 30.

He also claimed that he had been suffering from depression for more than a year during the marriage.

“I did my best as the husband in the marriage and I have never been ashamed of it,” he added.

South Korean actress Goo Hye-sun blamed her husband, who said ‘she had an unsexy nipple’. ― Picture via Instagram/ kookoo900

Meanwhile, Goo on her Instagram denied Ahn got depressed over their marriage, saying it was actually due to the death of their dog.

“Gradually, when he got better, he loved to drink and started talking to women under the influence of alcohol.

“I advise him to refrain from doing so because it could lead to misunderstanding, but it only led to us having frequent fights.”

Goo ended her statement by saying Ahn wanted a divorce because “she had a nipple that was not sexy”.

Goo had previously posted, and subsequently deleted two Instagram posts with images of screenshots of her conversation with Ahn, where her husband had asked for a divorce.

The couple met on the set of the 2015 TV series Blood, with their romance being one of the most talked-about news at that time before they exchanged vows the following year.