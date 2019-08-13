Djimon Hounsou cast alongside Emily Blunt in the sequel to ‘A Quiet Place’

Hounsou takes a role previously attributed to Brian Tyree Henry in the sequel to 'A Quiet Place'. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Aug 13 — Previously announced as being a cast member for the horror film sequel, Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) has been replaced by Djimon Hounsou, who will star with Emily Blunt, US media outlets have reported. While details about Hounsou’s character have not been revealed, the film is already being shot, and the theatrical release is scheduled for March 2020.

The cast already includes Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds, who will reprise their respective roles of Evelyn, Marcus, and Regan Abbott. For the time being, it is unknown what role Hounsou will play. The Blood Diamond actor is not the only newcomer for this sequel as Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby in the series Peaky Blinders, has also come on board. He is set to play the role of a man of mysterious motivations who attempts to help the Abbott family survive in a post-apocalyptic world in populated by dangerous creatures with ultra sensitive hearing abilities.

Produced by Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Michael Bay, the film from Paramount studios is set to release in cinemas March 20, 2020 in North America. A Quiet Place, released last year, was a surprise hit at the box office, collecting more than US$340 million (RM1.4 billion) dollars globally.

Djimon Hounsou has recently been seen on screen in blockbuster Captain Marvel alongside Brie Larson in which he reprised the role of Korath from 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. He was also seen starring opposite Zachary Levi in superhero film with a twist Shazam! which came out in April of this year. The American actor will next be seen in two highly anticipated films, the reboot of Charlie’s Angels, out this November and prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man set for release February 14, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews