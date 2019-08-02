Swedish prosecutor calls for six-month jail term for rapper A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky’s bodyguard arrives at the district court, during the third day of the rapper’s trial, in Stockholm, Sweden August 2, 2019. — TT News Agency/Fredrik Persson pic via Reuters

STOCKHOLM, Aug 2 — US rapper A$AP Rocky and two of his entourage should each face six-month jail terms for throwing a 19-year-old man to the ground and kicking and punching him after an argument in Stockholm, the prosecutor in the assault case said today.

All three have pleaded not guilty. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, told the court yesterday that he had acted in self-defence after his bodyguard was attacked.

In his summarising argument, prosecutor Daniel Suneson said the actions on June 30 of the three accused could not be seen as self-defence.

“We have three people who throw out punches and kicks against a person who is lying down,” he said.

“Their violence is clearly indefensible.” — Reuters