'Avatar' and 'Avengers' trade compliments as 'Endgame' becomes box-office champ

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — Director James Cameron yesterday handed over the baton for the biggest box-office movie of all time to the makers of Avengers: Endgame after it ended the 10-year record of Avatar. The Marvel Studios superhero movie Avengers: Endgame at the weekend overtook the US$2.789 billion (RM11.46 billion) record set by Cameron's 2009 sci-fi film Avatar to bring its global total to US$2.790 billion, according to box-office data.

“I see you, Marvel,” Cameron tweeted, using a greeting in the Na’vi language featured in Avatar over a graphic of Iron Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprites.

“Congratulations to Avengers: Endgame on becoming the new box-office king,” the director added.

Endgame, released in theatres worldwide in April and featuring more than 20 superheroes, is the culmination of a story told in 22 Marvel films that have drawn crowds to cinemas for a decade.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo yesterday returned the compliment to Cameron.

“You're a monumental reason why we fell in love with film in the first place. Thank you for always inspiring us and opening the world’s eyes to what’s possible. We can’t wait to see where you take us next,” the brothers said to Cameron on Twitter.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told fans at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday that Endgame probably would eventually lose its box-office king title to Cameron's next film.

Cameron is scheduled to release four Avatar sequels starting in December 2021. Disney this year acquired the Avatar franchise with its purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

The top three all-time biggest box-office movies are now Avengers: Endgame, Avatar and Titanic. — Reuters