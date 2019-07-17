‘I’ve never bought fake views!’: Ayda Jebat defends high YouTube numbers despite radio snub

Ayda Jebat’s music video for ‘Temberang’ has garnered more than 21 million views since it was uploaded in December last year. — Picture from Instagram/aydajebat

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Singer Ayda Jebat has rubbished claims of her buying fake views to help boost her YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old pop star said that while she’s aware that her songs weren’t always top picks for radio, she would never shell out money for fake engagements to promote her tracks on digital platforms.

“It can’t be denied that some of my songs aren’t radio-friendly but the views on my YouTube music videos are high.

“Alhamdulillah, it’s a blessing for me. However, I would like to emphasise that I’ve never been involved in buying fake views.

“To buy views, followers, or ‘likes’, that’s never been my style,” she told Harian Metro.

The Mana Ada Hati (Yang Ingin Trus Disakiti) singer added that the popularity of a song can’t be judged by radio airplay alone in the digital era.

“Whether or not my music gets played on the radio, I’m staying positive. What’s important for me is that I continue to get offers to perform live.

“Besides that, I hope I can continue to gain more fans, that my songs are well-received by listeners, and that the message in my songs can also be conveyed well.”

Ayda’s music video for Temberang has racked up more than 21 million views since it was uploaded nearly seven months ago.

After enjoying digital success with her music, the Melaka-born musician is set to be the first Malaysian solo artiste to have a performance in the skies on an AirAsia flight this August.