Actress Umie Aida shows off new baby girl to Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah

Datin Seri Umie Aida (right) was overjoyed as her newly adopted baby girl, Aisya, received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah. — Instagram/@umieaida9

PETALING JAYA, July 17 — Local actress Datin Seri Umie Aida showed off her newly adopted baby girl, Aisya to a special audience earlier this morning when the toddler was brought to meet Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Umie and her husband, businessman Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan, who is also Anwar Ibrahim’s cousin, hold the first couple in high regard, and wasted no time in bringing their new baby girl over to meet them.

Umie tried to put on a show for Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah with her acting skills, as she pretended to be recovering from a pregnancy.

“I tried to walk like I had just given birth, and I even told Tun Siti that it has only been 30 days since I gave birth.

“She didn’t seem interested, instead she just smiled, held my baby and said ‘Alhamdullilah’,” wrote Umie.

Umie, 46, and Khairuddin, 47, were overjoyed by the reception one-month-old Aisya got from the older couple as Dr Mahathir said that Aisya is a “very lucky” baby.

According to Astro Awani, Umie added that they even had some advice to share with her on how to take care of the baby.

“Tun Siti and Tun Mahathir shared so much knowledge with me on how to raise a child, Tun Siti even advised me to breastfeed Aisya because it is better for newborns,” said the actress.

In fact, the Dukun star said she was so thrilled that everyone loved Aisya that she called Aisya a gift from God to both her and Khairuddin and that she would do everything she can to raise her daughter right.

“It’s been 25 years since I raised a child. But Aisya has brought newfound happiness to our family, so I will do everything I can to raise her into a good and lucky person, just like Dr Mahathir said,” said Umie.

Umie with her two adopted sons and two stepsons. — Picture courtesy ofInstagram/@umieaida9

Umie has two other sons from before her marriage to Khairuddin, Mohd Daniel Firdaus and Mohd Dzulhelmy, while Khairuddin also has two children from his previous marriage.

Umie adopted Daniel, who now holds a bachelor’s degree in business management, when she was just 20 years old, and her second son Dzulhelmy a year later.