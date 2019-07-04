JLo takes social media crown during CFDA Awards

CFDA Fashion Icon Award recipient US singer Jennifer Lopez arriving at the 2019 CFDA fashion awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York City June 3, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Jennifer Lopez dominated social media in the run-up to last month’s CFDA Fashion Awards, according to a new report.

The multi-talented singer, actress and dancer generated about US$1.7 million (RM7.02 million) in media impact value (MIV) with just two Instagram posts published around the time of the event, according to a report from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and Launchmetrics.

The report, which looked at data from May 25 through June 9, examined the reach, engagement and MIV of different media during the lead up to and aftermath of the ceremony, which took place in Brooklyn on June 3. It found that the event generated a MIV of US$31.9 million, reaching a potential audience of 9.1 billion.

Lopez, who received the prestigious “Fashion Icon” award at the ceremony, was the top celebrity/influencer in terms of MIV, generating a total of US$2.2 million.

An Instagram post showing her wearing her two-piece Ralph Lauren outfit generated an MIV of US$1.4 million alone. She was followed by the supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid, with a total MIV of US$1.4 million, and Bella Hadid, with a total MIV of US$1.1 million. The model Winnie Harlow, sportsman Alex Rodriguez and singer Ciara rounded out the top five.

In terms of the event’s partner fashion brands, Ralph Lauren generated the biggest impact (US$665k), followed by Louis Vuitton (US$273k) and Michael Kors (US$255k). — AFP-Relaxnews