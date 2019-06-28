See Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott in first trailer for ‘Charlie’s Angels’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ that stars Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott among others.

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — Following the teaser yesterday, Sony Pictures has released the first official trailer for the new Charlie’s Angels film.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also portrays the agency’s manager Bosley aside from Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou, the film stars Kristen Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Ella Balinska as Jane Kano and Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin.

The premise of the film is pretty much the same as the classic though now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly trained women all over the globe — multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

The film also stars Jonathan Tucker, Nat Faxon, Noah Centineo, Sarah Bennani and Robert Maaser.

Charlie’s Angels is set for US release on November 15.