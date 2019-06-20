Cardi B, Eminem, Skrillex feature on upcoming Ed Sheeran album

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran at the Berlinale film festival on February 23, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 20 — The British artist has shared the tracklist for his upcoming collaborations album, featuring an all-star line-up.

The Shape of You singer has signed up a host of international artists to feature on his forthcoming collaborations project, slated for July 12 release. Guest musicians appearing on No.6 Collaborations Project include Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Skrillex and Bruno Mars.

The artist’s single featuring Justin Bieber, I Don’t Care, will also feature on the record. Ed Sheeran’s most recent album, Divide was released in 2017.

Watch the video for I Don’t Care by Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran on YouTube: — AFP-Relaxnews