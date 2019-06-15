Hit show ‘Orphan Black’ series returning as audio drama

Tatiana Maslany played multiple roles in 'Orphan Black' the TV series. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — Tatiana Maslany will return to her multi-role, five-season performance in clone conspiracy show Orphan Black with a ten-episode audio drama called Orphan Black: The Next Chapter.

Distributed by specialist audio publisher Serial Box, “Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” is set to debut in the next few months, with TV series star Tatiana Maslany narrating and voicing characters for the episodic thriller.

The TV series followed petty thief Sarah Manning as she assumed the identity of someone who looked just like her, police officer Elizabeth Childs.

Over the course of the show, Manning discovered that she was one of several, then several hundred clones created as the result of a secret biological experiment.

Season five ended with one of those clones, scientist Cosima, embarking on a mission to cure the rest of her family—finally numbering 274 -- having discovered the cure to a debilitating disease that would otherwise kill them.

It was a breakout role for Maslany, who played an ever-widening cast of characters, resulting in a Peabody Award win for Orphan Black and an Emmy for the Canadian actress, among other accolades.

Serial Box has received funding from Orphan Black production company Temple Street Productions.

Its stories, available in text and audio versions, usually debut with a free episode, then cost US$1.99 (RM8.29) per episode thereafter (US$1.59 for subscribers), with a US$13.99 season pass also made available, adjusted downward according to the number of episodes already owned.

Those weekly episodes are distributed via the Serial Box app for Android and iOS, through a Web Reader, or in eBook format.

“Orphan Black: The Next Chapter” will last for ten episodes and, as with other Serial Box projects, comes from a writers’ room of authors assembled by the company, on this occasion including Centenal Cycle trilogy author Malka Older, Nebula Award nominee Mishell Baker, and John W. Campbell Award finalist Madeline Ashby. — AFP-Relaxnews