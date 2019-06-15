BTS recruit Zara Larsson for new single ‘A Brand New Day’

BTS has previously collaborated with acts such as Halsey and Charli XCX. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — K-pop sensation BTS just released a single featuring Swedish singer Zara Larsson. The song will appear on the K-pop band’s upcoming mobile game, BTS World, which will drop June 25.

A Brand New Day was produced by electronic music producer Mura Masa, who incorporated traditional East Asian musical elements in the song.

It features BTS members J-Hope and V, along with Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson. The singer of Uncover also co-wrote the upbeat single.

A Brand New Day will appear on the upcoming BTS World soundtrack, due June 28 via Netmarble. The record will also comprise the previously issued Dream Glow, which features Charli XCX.

According to a press release, the mobile game BTS World will allow players to act as the K-Pop group’s manager, “with the ultimate goal of fostering BTS to become superstars.”

It will be released on June 25 for iOS and Android devices in the US and June 26 worldwide. Additional information about BTS World can be found at https://btsw.netmarble.com.

— AFP-Relaxnews