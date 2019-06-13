How fans can visit the set of ‘The Big Bang Theory’

Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood now includes sets from ‘The Big Bang Theory’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 13 — Fans of The Big Bang Theory can relive their favourite moments from the long-running TV series at Warner Bros Studio Tour Hollywood, where some of the show’s most iconic sets including Sheldon and Leonard’s Pasadena apartment, are being recreated in painstaking detail.

While the show may have ended its 12-year run last month — The Big Bang Theory is the longest running multi-camera series in US television history at 279 episodes — the original sets will get a second life at the interactive soundstage, Stage 48: Script to Screen.

They include the Pasadena apartment 4A that Leonard and Sheldon shared; the infamous broken elevator and foyer; and the CalTech Physics Lab Cafeteria where the quartet of friends — Leonard, Sheldon, Howard and Raj — commiserated about their love lives and debated about their favourite comic book superheroes.

Visitors can channel their inner Sheldon and recreate his signature tri-call knock, sit in his designated “spot” on the couch, and behold original costumes worn by the ladies of the show, Penny, Amy and Bernadette.

The Big Bang Theory exhibit opens June 28 and joins the sets of other popular films and TV shows like Friends, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Casablanca. — AFP-Relaxnews