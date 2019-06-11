Joe Jonas teases possible My Chemical Romance reunion

My Chemical Romance, who split up in 2013, is seen in this picture courtesy of My Chemical Romance and Warner Records. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― Joe Jonas mentioned the New Jersey alternative rock band during an interview with the KISS FM Breakfast Show.

The singer, who is currently promoting the Jonas Brothers’ new album Happiness Begins let slip that My Chemical Romance might be returning to the stage.

“I’ve got some dirt. My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently. I thought they broke up, so I don’t know,” Jonas said on the radio show.

The band has not confirmed the information yet.

As their second album Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge is celebrating its 15th anniversary this week, fans are hopeful that My Chemical Romance might be reforming soon.

My Chemical Romance put an end to their 12-year career in 2013. Their last album, Danger Days: the True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010.

Rumours of a potential comeback first sparked in 2017, when members of the band reunited publicly for the first time.

In February, frontman Gerard Way spoke about the possibility of My Chemical Romance reforming in the future.

“We definitely get offers regularly to reunite ― it’s a constant thing. It’s flattering, it’s really nice of people...”, he said, adding that he doesn’t think a reunion would likely happen.

Alluding to the fact that the record industry contributed to the end of the band, Way added: “I think if we ever did MCR again, we wouldn’t be in that machine any more. It would literally just be like: ‘Here’s a new piece of music, we’re putting this out and that’s it, this is not up for debate’.” ― AFP-Relaxnews