Fans pick a side as Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a fight

LOS ANGELES, June 11 ― Keeping things normal and Justin Bieber don’t really go in the same sentence which might explain why he took to Twitter to challenge Tom Cruise to a fight.
Yup, Biebs apparently bizarrely tweeted yesterday that he wanted to fight Cruise which left many on social media wondering if the singer realised just how impossible that mission sounds.
Tagging the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Dana White, Bieber tweeted: “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?.”
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
The Octagon is where UFC’s mixed martial arts fights take place.
It clearly didn’t take long for social media to respond to the absurd challenge with many already taking bets on who will walk away victorious.
Here are just some of the hilarious reactions for the Bieber vs Cruise showdown:
