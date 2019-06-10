Pregnant actress Izreen Azminda shamed online for wearing tight clothing during Hari Raya

Social media users have been criticising Izreen's fashion choices for the festive season. — Picture from Instagram/izreen.azminda

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — Malaysian actress and TV host Izreen Azminda became the latest victim of online shaming after she uploaded a picture of her celebrating Hari Raya.

The former Dewi Remaja contestant, who is eight months pregnant, had uploaded the photo to her Instagram which showed her and her hubby Ude Wahid clad in matching dark blue outfits.

Social media users have been condemning the 33-year-old for her clothes, saying the dress was too tight and inappropriate for a pregnant woman to be wearing in public.

“Do you think it looks beautiful when you show off your belly like this?

“I feel grossed out seeing pregnant women wearing tight clothes that reveal the shape of their stomachs,” read one Facebook comment.

“It’s okay to wear this at home, but not in public where it can promote bad influences,” said another Facebook user.

The negative attention prompted Izreen to turn off the comments section and make her Instagram profile private.

Pregnant celebrities in Malaysia are no strangers to receiving hate from keyboard warriors for their appearances.

Television personality Juliana Evans was heavily criticised back in April for wearing a maternity swimsuit in an Instagram photo.

Angry Instagram users claimed that she needed to cover up her “aurat” (intimate parts) especially since she was expecting a child soon.