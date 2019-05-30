Boy George biopic in the works

British singer Boy George poses at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, March 30, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 30 — MGM is developing an untitled film based on the life of the Culture Club singer.

Sacha Gervasi (The Terminal, Hitchcock, November Criminals) is attached to write and direct.

The biopic will be produced by Kevin King Templeton (Creed films) and Paul Kemsley. George and Jessica de Rothschild will executive produce.

The untitled film will explore Boy George's childhood in an Irish working-class family, and detail his rise to the top of the international charts with 1980s band Culture Club, which released its debut album Kissing to Be Clever in 1982 with the single Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?.

Grammy winner Boy George has sold over 100 million singles and 50 million albums, both as a solo artist and with Culture Club.

“In the London clubs of the '80s, George was impossible to miss and everyone knew he would be a star long before the world had ever heard a note of Culture Club's iconic songs,” said Gervasi. “As you can imagine, George's life story is wickedly entertaining, yet also poignant and inspiring. I'm both honored and excited to be the one to guide it onto the big screen.”

Gervasi's critically-acclaimed rock documentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil won an Emmy in 2010 in the category of Outstanding Arts and Cultural Programming, as well as the Best Documentary award at the 2010 Independent Spirit Awards. — AFP-Relaxnews