‘Aladdin’ star Marwan Kenzari joining Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard’

Marwan Kenzari, who plays Jafar in the 2019 ‘Aladdin’ remake, is set to star in ‘The Old Guard,’ a film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. — AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 29 — Variety reports that Marwan Kenzari, who plays Jafar in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 Aladdin remake, is joining Charlize Theron (Snow White & The Huntsman, Monster) and Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk) in an upcoming film called The Old Guard, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Skydance and Netflix are partnering to distribute the TV adaptation of a comic published in 2017 by Image.

The Old Guard, written by Greg Rucka (Lazarus, Black Magick) and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez, is being brought to the screen by the American filmmaker, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and is produced by Theron, Marc Evans, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, among others.

The story focuses on a small group of soldiers led by a woman named Andy (Theron). These soldiers all happen to be inexplicably immortal and have been working in the shadows through the ages. However, they soon discover the existence of a new immortal, serving in the Marines, who risks revealing their secret.

As well as starring in Aladdin, Dutch actor, Kenzari has also featured in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express and Tommy Wirkola’s What Happened to Monday.

He is set to play a warrior in The Old Guard. A release date has not yet been announced. — AFP-Relaxnews