Bella Astillah keeps mum on ex-hubby Aliff’s tweet, wants to focus attention on son and career

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Many may be assuming that Bella Astillah must be thinking about her ex-husband, Aliff Aziz, after the singer expressed his desire to rekindle his relationship with her on Twitter.

However, news portal mStar reported that Bella, 25, was reluctant to comment on her former beau’s tweet as she felt that she had to protect a lot of people’s feelings before making any comments on their marital controversies.

“I do not want to give any comments because it involves many other people’s feelings too,” she told mStar.

“Anyway, that tweet can be directed to anybody.”

Aliff Aziz’s tweet hinting that he wants to patch things up with his ex-wife, Bella Astillah. — Screengrab via Twitter/AliffAziz

She added that she did not want to be the one who kept commenting on their relationship because the divorce was still fresh and she was now trying to put more focus onto her own career.

At the same time, two weeks after their divorce, Bella said that she felt stronger now, thanks to the love and support from her family and friends.

“My number one focus is to raise my child now. People can say whatever they want to, I just pray that the paths we have chosen are good for us,” added Bella.

Bella and Aliff were married for almost two years before eventually getting divorced two weeks ago on May 16, the pair also have a two-year-old son together named Mohamad Ayden Adrean.