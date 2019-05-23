Nick Park confirms that new ‘Wallace & Gromit’ adventures are in the works

‘Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit’ won the Best Animated Feature Film in 2006. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 23 — Over a decade after Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Nick Park is hard at work planning the rag-tag duo’s comeback. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Brit is busy developing a number of 30-minute adventures — but the prospect of another feature film isn’t out of the question.

While there are no immediate plans for a new silver-screen adaptation, the inseparable Wallace and Gromit, might be headed to the small screen. Their creator, Park, has stated to the Hollywood Reporter that he is thinking up new calamities for the pair.

And while a feature film isn’t out of the question for Park, Wallace and Gromit might rather come back as the stars of a number of TV-format shorts: “... I’ve got so many ideas, and feature films just take so long. So, I’m not saying ‘no’ but at the moment, a half hour seems far more attractive I must say,” said Park. This reasoning makes sense, as the animator’s last feature, Early Man took over five years to produce, while a 30-minute short takes about a year to complete.

Don’t expect Park to give away any plot points just yet: “I feel I’m onto a good idea,” he says, “and I can’t give too much away because it would spoil it really, but it’s Wallace & Gromit up to their old antics.”

The ever-so-British pair made their first appearance in the 1989 short A Grand Day Out. Since then, fans were treated to a number of follow-up shorts and a feature, 2005’s Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, as well as two series.

To celebrate their 30th anniversary Wallace et Gromit will be touring Britain until June 2019 with their all-live “Musical Marvel” show. — AFP-Relaxnews