Singer Aina Abdul not redoing music video depicting schizophrenia despite protest

The 26-year-old will not be making any cuts to the music video which remains online for the time being. — Screengrab from YouTube/Aina Abdul

PETALING JAYA, May 21 — Singer Aina Abdul will be keeping the music video for Sumpah online despite its misguided portrayal of schizophrenia.

Aina had initially posted an apology on Instagram after the Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (Miasa) pointed out the violent depiction of mental illness in the video’s storyline.

However, she later told Malay portal mStar that she would not be making any changes to the video and that she hoped Miasa would start seeing the “positive side” of it instead.

“I will not take down the music video because I know the intention of making it was to spread awareness and not to highlight any flaws,” she was quoted as saying.

“I am not trying to find fault with anyone, I just want the party concerned to look at things from a positive side in regards to this issue.

“At the same time, individual interpretations of the storyline are bound to be different. Not everyone will be inspired by the events in the music video.”

Miasa’s secretary Zakirah Zakaria previously said that Sumpah, which tells the story of a wife who kills her husband after experiencing hallucinations, was a harmful and inaccurate representation of schizophrenia.

Aina said that Miasa had requested her to produce a new music video which could tackle mental health issues in a more tactful manner.

“They asked me to create a new music video but they need to understand that I’m not a veteran artiste with ‘good’ finances to produce an entirely new video.

“They should think about things from my perspective too. I’m a new artiste who’s is just treading into the industry.

“Furthermore, I even got reactions from schizophrenics who were satisfied with the video.

“Because of that, I don’t feel the need to take down or make edits to the current music video because the storyline would change and the intended message would go astray.”