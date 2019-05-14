Actor Erry Putra’s Superman ‘baju Melayu’ flies off racks for unusual appeal

You won't take to the skies, but at least you get to indulge your superhero fantasies. — Picture via Instagram/errypu7ra

PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Local fashion brands have been showcasing their creativity in vying for sales into the second week of Ramadan, but none so like actor Erry Putra.

While designs of his baju Melayu collection were mocked as breastfeeding apparel for men last year, the celebrity has appeared to be earning a thumbs up or two for his unique designs this year.

The 'breastfeeding' outfit from Erry's previous collection that many mocked last Aidilfitri. — Picture via Instagram/errypu7ra

Cashing in on the craze over superheroes, fans of his apparel can now ‘cosplay’ their favourite Man of Steel come Aidilfitri, with ‘baju Melayu Superman’.

The baju Melayu may appear deceptively traditional, however it features a detachable cape at the back.

A detachable cape? Why not. — Picture via Instagram/errypu7ra

And if that wasn’t enough, Erry via his Instagram, posted the other purpose of the ‘cape’ apart from role-playing – by using the cape separately as a matching prayer mat.

When the time comes, the cape can also function as a prayer mat. — Picture via Instagram/errypu7ra

While many found the design amusing, Erry seems to have struck gold as his Instagram declared that most designs priced between RM149 to RM169, and offering other superhero monikers including baju Melayu Thor.