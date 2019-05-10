'Infinite' with Chris Evans slated for release in August, 2020

Chris Evans is set to star in ‘Infinite’ which will be released in 2020. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, May 10 ― The actor, who plays Captain America in the Avengers movie franchise, is set to star in Antoine Fuqua's futuristic drama, Infinite, slated for US theatrical release, August 7, 2020.

After the immense success of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans is set to star in a new movie from Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Southpaw). Infinite is a sci-fi thriller based on D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel, The Reincarnationist Papers.

The plot focuses on a secret society called Cognomina whose members have total recall over their past lives. This virtually immortal group of men and women are perpetually reincarnated over time. A troubled young man, haunted by the memories of two past lives, discovers this centuries-old secret society of similar individuals and dares to join their ranks.

Chris Evans takes the lead role as Evan Michaels. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, John Zaozirny, John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr.

After Avengers: Endgame, the American actor has plenty more jobs in the pipeline. He is set to star in four upcoming movies, as well as a TV series, called Defending Jacob, coming soon to Apple TV+. He also takes a leading role in Ruben Fleischer's Jekyll & Hyde adaptation titled Jekyll, in theatres soon. ― AFP-Relaxnews