Chadwick Boseman to play African samurai in period action film

Chadwick Boseman is set to star as an African samurai Yasuke in a period movie set in Japan. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 8 — The Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman will play the role of Yasuke, a samurai of African origin who fought under a Japanese warlord, Oda Nobunaga, during the 1580s.

Yasuke was a native of Africa — his exact origins are unknown — who was brought to Japan as a slave to Jesuit missionaries. He caught the interest of Nobunaga, a warlord seeking to unite a fractured Japan under his rule and entered his service. Yasuke eventually earned Nobunaga's friendship, respect and the honors and title of a samurai.

“The legend of Yasuke is one of history's best kept secrets, the only person of non-Asian origin to become a Samurai. That's not just an action movie, that's a cultural event, an exchange, and I am excited to be part of it,” said Boseman in a statement.

Doug Miro (Narcos) is penning the screenplay for the project.

Erik Feig's Picturestart will produce along with Mike De Luca under his De Luca Productions banner, Stephen L'Heureux and his Solipsist banner, Logan Coles' Xception Content and Boseman.

Boseman headlined Black Panther in 2018, and reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He will shortly be seen in action thriller 21 Bridges, set to release this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews