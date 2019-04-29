Vin Diesel reveals John Cena’s addition to ‘Fast and Furious 9’

Actor John Cena speaks on stage during the CinemaCon Paramount Pictures exclusive presentation at the Colosseum Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 4, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 29 — Things just revved up again for Fast and Furious 9 with this latest cast announcement.

Vin Diesel reportedly took to Instagram to reveal that John Cena will be onboard for the franchise’s latest instalment.

In a video message that pans to Cena at the end, Diesel shared: “Guys, as you know, I’m always thinking Fast, and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty.

“I know this sounds crazy, but every blue moon I feel like Pablo [Paul Walker] up there sends me someone. Another soldier for the fight for truth. And today, someone came by Toretto Gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought me. All love, always.”

With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sitting out for Fast and Furious 9, we’ll have to wait for more news to find out if Cena will be teaming up with or against Dominic Toretto’s squad.

Justin Lin will be back to helm Fast and Furious 9, which is slated for release in 2020.