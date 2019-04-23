Ryan Reynolds shares adorable new ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’ trailer (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Pokemon Detective Pikachu’.

LOS ANGELES, April 23 — Ryan Reynolds has shared a new heart-warming trailer for Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures’ upcoming live-action Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

Reynolds plays the iconic titular character along with Justice Smith as Tim, Kathryn Newton as junior reporter Lucy and Ken Watanabe as Lt Yoshida.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu: A hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokemon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokemon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe.”

Pokemon Detective Pikachu is set for release here on May 9.