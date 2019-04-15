‘Big Little Lies’ season two teaser trailer revealed (VIDEO)

HBO has unveiled a trailer for season 2 of ‘Big Little Lies.’ — Picture by HBO via AFP

LOS ANGELES, April 15 — Two years after the last episode of the first season aired on April 2, 2017, this Sunday, HBO released a teaser trailer for season 2.

Season two of Big Little Lies finally has a launch date. Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Renata (Laura Dern) and Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) will return to HBO this June 9.

This 7-episode season will follow the adventures of the “five women from Monterey” whose lives are now inextricably linked. Viewers will learn how the tragic events that took place on the night of the costume party will impact the lives of the main characters.

Created by David E. Kelley, the first season of Big Little Lies was an adaptation from a book of the same name written by Liane Moriarty.

Meryl Streep will be the big guest star for season 2. She plays Mary Louise Wright, a woman deeply concerned about the well-being of her grandchildren following the death of her son Perry (Alexander Skasrgard). She arrives in Monterey looking for answers.

Adam Scott, James Tupper, Jeffrey Nordling, Douglas Smith, Robin Weigert, Crystal Fox, Sarah Sokolovic, PJ Byrne, Merrin Dungey and Mo McRae round out the cast. — AFP-Relaxnews