Malaysian superhero buff forks out RM77,000 on life-sized ‘Iron Man’ statue

Rick Leong having a Tarzan and Jane moment with his new collectible. — Picture from Facebook/RcollectionLiShouCang

PETALING JAYA, April 4 — One Malaysian Marvel Comics fan dropped big bucks to become the proud owner of a life-sized replica of Iron Man.

RM77,000 to be exact.

Rick Leong uploaded photos of the pricey statue’s assembly to a Facebook profile he manages called “R Collection”, a page where he often shares pictures showing off his collection of pop culture memorabilia.

The life-sized replica of Tony Stark’s alter ego was created by Royal Selangor and commissioned by Taiwanese collectibles brand Beast Kingdom to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first Iron Man film.

The Royal Selangor website states that only 30 individually numbered pieces of the limited-edition replica are available worldwide.

Based on Leong’s photos of the plaque attached to the statue’s base, he is the lucky owner of the final 30th unit.

The final unit of the limited-edition life-sized statue belongs to a Malaysian superfan. — Picture from Facebook/RcollectionLiShouCang

The lavish figurine’s body is made of fibreglass and is finished with a coating of fine pewter, giving it a gleaming satin finish.

Standing tall at more than two meters, the statue — modelled after the Mark 43 suit that Stark sports in Avengers: Age of Ultron — poses as if ready to unleash a powerful repulsor blast.

The life-sized figurine continues to shine once the lights go out thanks to LED lights in the eyes, chest arc reactor, and gauntlet repulsor nodes in its palms.

LED lights illuminate the replica in the dark. — Picture from Facebook/RcollectionLiShouCang

Leong definitely wears his love for characters from the Marvel Universe on his sleeve and his Facebook page is filled with pictures of a sprawling collection of merchandise, including a film-accurate Infinity Gauntlet worn by the supervillain Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Leong is an avid collector of all things related to the Marvel Universe. — Picture from Facebook/RcollectionLiShouCang