Finas demands Astro explain ‘gimmick’ which has actors at loggerheads after awards show

Not quite ‘Brangelina’, is ‘Fattzura’ as the couple has been dubbed, responsible for the last-minute switcheroo? — Picture from Instagram/missazura

PETALING JAYA, April 4 — The National Film Development Corporation (Finas) insisted today there had been no agreement for actor couple Fattah Amin to accompany his actress wife Nur Fazura Sharifuddin to present an award together at the 30th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM 30) last Saturday night.

“Astro never discussed anything with Finas about this ‘surprise’,” said Finas chief executive officer Ahmad Idham Ahmad Nadzri.

Ahmad Idham was responding to a statement issued by Fazura, issued through her management at Universal Music Malaysia, where she called on Astro to clear the air and admit it was a “surprise gimmick” initiated by the production to bring him onstage to present the Jury Special Award at FFM30.

Fazura had also publicly demanded actor and director Datuk Hans Isaac after he sent her a message via Whatsapp on the issue, claiming his message had added insult to injury.

Astro content division head Namanzee Harris, however, refused comment yesterday, saying it was in discussions with Finas.

“Our side is discussing with Finas to study the matter, so it is inappropriate to comment further on what transpired.”

Ahmad Idham’s response today, as reported by Harian Metro, insisted that there was no such agreement for Fattah to present the award together with his wife.

“I have checked with the Finas and the FFM30 committee and there is no agreement for the couple to present the award.

Ahmad Idhmad called on Astro to explain, and the actors to quit bickering. — Picture from Instagram/ahmad_idham

“I understand a lot of members of the arts community as well as the media were uneasy with the decision for Fattah to take the stage in this manner, as it shows disrespect for a national event like this.”

As a result, Ahmad Idham said Astro has to answer for what happened.

“The production has disrespected Finas, when in truth we were the ones who paid for the production.

“This is not a secondary school event which can be changed at a whim.”

He also called on Hans and Fazura to quit bickering publicly until a full report from Astro was received, as it was unhealthy and both parties could be victims of the situation.

Rumours had circulated that Fazura had demanded Astro and FFM 30 that she be allowed to bring Fattah onstage together, which inadvertently sidelined two other presenters in Hans and Maya Karin.

Fazura insisted it was Astro’s decision for Fattah to accompany her, as an element of surprise.

This, she said, was following initial plans for Fattah to actually present the award for a different category on his own, before eleventh hour changes.

She had also said she was taken aback by Hans for messaging her stating his regret and unwise decision to bring her husband.

Hans refuses to apologise, saying Fazura was the one who made his personal messages as a friend public. — Picture from Instagram/hansisaac

Hans meanwhile had responded he saw no need to apologise to Fazura, as he had messaged her in a personal capacity as a friend.

“For me, if she hadn’t started this, there would be no issue. Maybe she likes controversies like this.

“What I messaged her, was between us. We have been friends for 18 years and I am surprised and taken aback she the media would get a whiff of our conversation.”

He said he had not messaged or spoken to anyone else on the matter, and he was merely relating how he felt.

“If I had known they were going up onstage together, I wouldn’t. I would have refused to take the stage as I have my own brand to think of.

“Why do I need to apologise when she’s the one talking about it, and it would not have been an issue if she did not publicly share this.”

Hans yesterday said he had no qualms about apologising, if he was indeed in the wrong.

“She did not reply message, of course. Presenters who take the stage are previous winners, her husband is not. What surprise? If it was Brad Pitt, it would at least be worth it.”