Celine Dion announces first N. American tour in 10 years

LOS ANGELES, April 4 — Celine Dion, who is ending her Las Vegas residency on June 8, will embark on a world tour later this year.

She announced the news yesterday during a Facebook Live event, which featured a short video chronicling her 16-year Las Vegas residency.

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” said the 51-year-old Canadian singer in a statement.

She will be kicking off her Courage World Tour in Quebec City, Canada, on September 18. Following five shows in Canada, she will make stops in 53 North American cities including Miami, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

In addition to her Courage World Tour, Celine Dion also teased the release of her 12th studio album, Courage, due in November. The record will be her first English-language release in six years.

“It’s going to be the Celine that you know. Celine at 51. The Celine that you know. The Celine with producers and writers she’s worked with. It’s the Celine with new producers and new songwriters. ... The sound will change a little bit, and music changes. But I will always remain who I am,” she said of the upcoming album.

The singer confessed that she felt recently motivated to go on tour and create new music for the first time since the death of her husband Rene Angelil.

“When I lost Rene, before he went to his other life, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted to make sure that I was still practicing my passion. And I wanted to prove to him that I’m fine, we’re fine, we’re gonna be okay — I got this,” she explained.

Tickets for Dion’s September 18 through March 13 Courage World Tour shows will go on sale on April 12 — with a presale for TeamCeline members and American Master Card holders on April 8.

Tickets for her spring performances starting on March 24, 2020 will be put up to sale at a later date.

All tickets orders come with a CD copy of her forthcoming Courage album. Additional information can be found on Dion’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews