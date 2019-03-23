‘Unicorn Store’: Brie Larson’s directorial debut drops magical trailer (VIDEO)

US actress Brie Larson attends the world premiere of ‘Captain Marvel’ in Hollywood, California, on March 4, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 23 — Brie Larson stars in the film, along with her Captain Marvel co-star Samuel L. Jackson.

The kooky comedy directed by — and starring— the Captain Marvel actress premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017. Now it’s coming to Netflix in April, right before Larson’s next superhero outing in Avengers: Endgame.

After failing out of art school, whimsical would-be painter Kit takes a temp job in a boring PR agency, and moves back in with her parents.

As she’s struggling to figure out adult life, she receives an invitation to a mysterious store, where salesman Samuel L. Jackson — in a bright pink suit — tells her, “We sell what you need.”

He offers Kit what she’s always wanted — a unicorn. But first, she must prove herself.

The cast also includes Hamish Linklater, Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, and Mamoudou Athie.

Unicorn Store was written by Samantha McIntyre. Larson also produced along with David Bernad, Ruben Fleischer, Lynette Howell Taylor, Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, and Terry Douglas.

McIntyre, Jean-Luc De Fanti, Nathan Kelly, and Anne Woodward served as executive producers.

Unicorn Store premieres on Netflix on April 5. — AFP-Relaxnews