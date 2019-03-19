See this new featurette for Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ that stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss among others.

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — With just a few days till it hits theatres, Universal Pictures has released a new featurette for Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Us.

In the film, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke play a couple who take their kids for a beach holiday with friends only to find themselves caught up in a crazy, bloody and mysterious encounter.

Also starring in the film are Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Kara Hayward, Nathan Harrington, Evan Alex and Madison Curry.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A mother and father (Nyong’o and Duke) take their kids to their beach house, expecting to enjoy time with friends, but their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some visitors arrive uninvited.”

Us is set for release here on March 21.