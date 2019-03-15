Selena Gomez teases that new album is on the way

Singer Selena Gomez at the Third Annual InStyle Awards in Los Angeles, California October 23, 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — The singer-songwriter took to Instagram Live this week to share details of her upcoming LP, which “is coming very soon”.

Last month, Selena Gomez was spotted leaving a recording studio in Los Angeles, sparking many rumors. In her Instagram Live, the 26-year-old singer confirmed that she is in the middle of the recording process of her next LP.

“I’m just nervous about it, honestly,” said Gomez in the video. “Cause I feel like the next few choices that I’m gonna make are very crucial. So I’m trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything.”

Back in August, the singer detailed the upcoming album on another Instagram Live. She assured fans that it will be “very honest but playful” and feature “tons of collabs”.

Selena Gomez hasn’t released any solo tracks since her 2018’s Back To You, recorded for the 13 Reasons Why soundtrack. Recently, she collaborated with Benny Blanco, Tainy and J Balvin for I Can’t Get Enough — which music video was released on Tuesday. — AFP-Relaxnews