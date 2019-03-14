Netflix orders animated series based on Greek mythology

Netflix is targeting an adult audience with its animated series projects. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 14 ― The streaming site has announced an eight-episode order for an animated series based on Greek mythology. Titled Gods & Heroes, this new project hails from the Immortals screenwriters, Vlas and Charley Parlapanides. As well as creating the series about the Gods of Mount Olympus, the pair will also executive produce.

The American streaming giant is adding a new animated series to its already well-stocked offer with an eight-episode order for Gods & Heroes. Jason O'Mara (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Mamie Gummer (True Detective) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) are notably on the voice cast.

Created by the brothers Charley and Vlas Parlapanides (Death Note, Immortals), the new series also hails from Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix's American animated series, Castlevania. Shaunt Nigoghossian (Justice League Action) is lined up to direct.

“The traditions of global mythology and folklore are fertile ground for anime projects, and we are excited to explore the epic settings and characters of Greek mythology in our new series Gods & Heroes,” said John Derderian, director of anime for Netflix. “Charley and Vlas have an outstanding track record of telling gripping stories set in fantastical worlds, and we are thrilled to bring their unique vision for the Gods of Mount Olympus to Netflix members around the world.”

“In Gods & Heroes, we wanted to tell a wholly original story set in the beloved world of Greek mythology. We are thankful for such an amazing cast and for such great creative partners at Netflix and Powerhouse Animation, who continue to push the envelope and expand the anime genre in a manner we had only dreamed of,” the show's creators added.

Gods & Heroes arrives as Netflix has a freshly sealed deal with three Japanese anime studios for new series, including one inspired by the show, Altered Carbon. The streaming giant has been upping its game on animated series for several months now, ordering various projects, including adaptations based on the work of Roald Dahl (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) and a prequel to the Transformers film. Netflix has also ordered of two additional seasons of The Simpsons creator, Matt Groening's Disenchanted. ― AFP-Relaxnews