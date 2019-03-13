‘Game of Thrones’ listings confirm episode length

Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. — Picture courtesy of HBO/YouTube LLC

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — A pair of HBO website listings for season eight of Game of Thrones plus a few more kept out of public view together detail the six-part season’s runtime, episode by episode.

The last two episodes of the last Game of Thrones season, which premieres on April 14, 2019, will match the longest previous episode for length.

Public listings for season eight’s first two episodes have been joined by unlisted but publicly accessible listings for the final four episodes.

The US network has allotted 54 minutes for episode one (HBO website ID 81555, April 14) and 58 minutes for episode two (HBO website ID 81556, April 21).

A visitor to unofficial series news outlet Winter is Coming then extended the episode ID pattern to discover runtimes for episode three (1 hour), episode four (1 hour 18 minutes), episode five (1 hour 20 minutes) and episode six (1 hour 20 minutes).

As a result, the shortest season of HBO’s massive hit contains three of its five longest episodes. Season eight’s last three broadcasts surpass the 68 minutes of season six finale The Winds of Winter, and its last two episodes match 80-minute season seven closer The Dragon and the Wolf.

Still at a total of 6 hours 50 minutes, season eight is still the shortest of the seven seasons, undercutting season seven by half an hour. HBO is already preparing a prequel spin-off, The Long Night, which enters production mid-2019 and provides fans with another adventure into Westeros once the current run concludes. — AFP-Relaxnews