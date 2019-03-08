International Women's Day Zee Avi & Njwa show postponed to June

The new date for the much-awaited Zee Avi and Njwa joint show. — Picture courtesy of Showlab Ventures

PETALING JAYA, March 8 — The International Women’s Day with Zee Avi & Njwa show has been postponed to June.

Organisers Showlab Ventures announced the change of date for the event, which was scheduled for March 22 at Dewan Merdeka in Putra World Trade Centre.

Citing “unavoidable circumstances”, Showlab representative Farhan Aizat said in a statement, “We accept that there are a variety of concerts throughout March and April, and we feel it is for the best that we delay our event.”

“There are also technical aspects we have to take into account to ensure the best show.”

Apologising for the inconvenience to fans for the rescheduling of the concert, Showlab also revealed the new date for the concert will be June 22 with no change in venue or time, at 8.45pm.

“Those who have bought tickets or are keen to find out more can get full information on the collaboration show of two of Malaysia’s most exciting women in popular music at Showlab MY on Facebook or @showlab.my on Instagram.