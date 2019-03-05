Hugging incident not a gimmick, claims teen singer

The 18-year-old says he appreciates his fans, despite him disagreeing with what happened. — Instagram/asad.motawh

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Teen sensation As’ad Motawh has denied allegations that a fan rushing up onstage to hug him was a gimmick.

The 18-year-old told Malay daily Harian Metro, “It’s not a gimmick, and you can even hear me being caught by surprise while performing.”

“Security escorted the fan out, but I felt guilty and brought her back in, as well as handed a meet and greet pass because I value her support as a fan.”

The video was recorded during the singer’s mall rounds dubbed The Percaya Tour and also shows two security personnel pulling the fan away.

It was also uploaded on As’ad’s Instagram account.

He said he saw the fan enthusiastically singing along to the first song before she appeared onstage and grabbed him.

“If I needed a gimmick, this would not be the way. I still have morals, and for me as a Muslim, it’s not a nice thing to see.”