Yuna to collaborate with Korean hip-hop legends Epik High on upcoming album

Epik High member Tablo first met up with Yuna in 2016 after fans suggested that they work on music together. — Picture from Twitter/blobyblo

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna will be lending her talents to Korean hip-hop trio Epik High’s new album titled sleepless in __________.

News of the collaboration surfaced after Epik High member Tablo tweeted out a picture with polaroids of the musicians who will feature in the group’s tenth studio album.

Other collaborators on sleepless in __________ include BTS member Suga, RnB singer Crush, and composer and producer Code Kunst.

The collaboration marks Yuna’s first foray into the world of K-pop and her retweet of Tablo’s post has gotten many Malaysian fans excited for the upcoming song.

“You’re collaborating with Epik High and so is Suga. After this, you can work with BTS just like you’ve always wanted. I can’t wait!” wrote Twitter user Baballisa Manoban.

The 32-year-old singer had previously tweeted about a desire to work on music with BTS this year.

Another social media user commended Yuna for continuing to make a name for herself on the global stage with artists from all around the world.

“We Malaysians are so proud of you changing the setting and doing things that no one is doing. You’re a revolutionary in the Malaysian music industry,” wrote a user with the handle mygbebe.

Yuna first met Epik High member Tablo three years ago when they were both in the United States.

The Malaysian songbird was in the middle of her American tour while the South Korean trio had been performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

While their music differs from the bubblegum sounds of K-pop, Epik High is one of the few groups with roots in the underground hip-hop scene that have broken into mainstream Korean music.

They are known for tackling social issues in South Korean society through their music and their 2007 album Remapping the Human Soul was censored by the country’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism due to lyrics that touched on sexual crime, war, religion, and war.