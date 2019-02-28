Disney villains to get their own TV show on Disney+

'Maleficent' starred Angelina Jolie as Sleeping Beauty's iconic antagonist. — Maleficent movie poster via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Feb 28 — Book of Enchantment, a TV series based on Disney's iconic villains, is in the works from new streaming service Disney+.

Book of Enchantment will be adapted from author Serena Valentino's Villains series of books. The books tell the stories of well-known Disney characters like Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Mother Gothel from Tangled, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The drama will be scripted by Michael Seitzman, best known for his work on Quantico and Code Black.

He will also produce the show via his production company ABC Studios-based Maniac Productions.

Disney has previously explored the stories of several classic villains in Maleficent (2014) and the Descendants franchise, which features the children of Maleficent, Cruella De Vil, Jafar, and the Evil Queen.

Book of Enchantment is the latest TV series in the works for Disney+, the company's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming platform which will aim to compete with Netflix.

The platform is expected to launch in late 2019, and its lineup already includes Star Wars live-action shows The Mandalorian and an untitled Rogue One prequel, a High School Musical series, and a High Fidelity series, as well as the Gina Rodriguez-produced Diary of a Female President. — AFP-Relaxnews